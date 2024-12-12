Isaiah Stewart News: Flops in chance with first unit

Stewart finished with two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 loss to the Celtics.

Stewart squandered a chance with the first unit while filling in at center for injured starter Jalen Duren (wrist), failing to make a noticeable impact in the box score during 27 minutes of action. Over 16 games with Duren out of action since 2023-24, Stewart is now averaging 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per contest dating back to a year ago. Stewart has plenty of upside when it comes to racking up swats and boards when given additional playing time, so despite Thursday's dud in Detroit's starting lineup, the 23-year-old big man would remain worthy of streaming consideration if Duren is unable to return for Monday's tilt with the Heat.