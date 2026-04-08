Isaiah Stewart News: Good to go Wednesday
Stewart (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Stewart will shed his questionable tag and return from a 13-game absence due to a left calf strain. While he may operate under a minutes restriction in his first game back, the big man's return will leave fewer minutes available for Paul Reed.
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