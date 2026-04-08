Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Stewart (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Stewart will shed his questionable tag and return from a 13-game absence due to a left calf strain. While he may operate under a minutes restriction in his first game back, the big man's return will leave fewer minutes available for Paul Reed.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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