Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Limited to six minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 11:37am

Stewart recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) across six minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Stewart played a very minor role in Detroit's postseason run, averaging just 11.8 minutes per contest. He found more success in the regular season, posting averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 22.7 minutes across 58 appearances.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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