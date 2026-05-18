Isaiah Stewart News: Limited to three minutes

Stewart recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) across six minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Stewart played a very minor role in Detroit's postseason run, averaging just 11.8 minutes per contest. He found much more success in the regular season, posting averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 22.7 minutes across 58 appearances.