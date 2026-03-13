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Isaiah Stewart News: Modest production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Stewart produced 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Stewart continues to serve up adequate production, although given the current injury situation in Detroit, managers have likely been disappointed. Despite Ausar Thompson's absence due to an ankle injury, Stewart's playing time has remained steady. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has been nothing more than a top 160 player, averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 22.5 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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