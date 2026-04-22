Isaiah Stewart News: Perfect from field off bench

Stewart closed with 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 win over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Stewart's 16 minutes were eventful, as the big man didn't miss a shot while recording two blocks, though he also committed three turnovers. Turnovers aside, the 24-year-old was far more productive in Game 2 than in Game 1, when he totaled three points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 19 minutes. The numbers may fluctuate, but Stewart's role as a physical presence off the bench remains a key part of the Pistons' identity.