Isaiah Stewart News: Posts loaded line in loss
Stewart posted 18 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 loss to the Spurs.
Jalen Duren was limited to 12 minutes in this matchup, but Stewart made the most of his time in this one. The 18-point output was his best scoring mark since Jan. 7, when he had a season-high 31 points in a win over the Bulls. He's now recorded tallies in each of the five major categories in his two outings since returning from a seven-game suspension and should continue to deliver quality minutes off the bench for Detroit, but his fantasy impact won't be very high due to the nature of his second-unit role.
