Isaiah Stewart News: Productive in loss Thursday

Stewart closed Thursday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Hornets with 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes.

The big man tied his second-highest scoring mark of the year while surpassing Jalen Duren in playing time for the second time in the club's last three games. Stewart scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 12, and he stuffed the stat sheet while shooting a perfect 100 percent from the field. In his last five outings, the 23-year-old has averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 68.0 percent from the field across 22.2 minutes per game off the bench.