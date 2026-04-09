Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Receives 11 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 7:27am

Stewart (calf) chipped in eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over the Bucks.

Back in action after missing 13 straight games due to a left calf strain, Stewart ended up taking on one of his lighter workloads of the season. Though he's a trusted defender in the frontcourt, Stewart is unlikely to see much more than 20 minutes once he's fully ramped up, as he remains stuck in a backup role behind starting center Jalen Duren.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Stewart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Stewart See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago