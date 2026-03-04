Isaiah Stewart News: Returns to action

Stewart ended Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Cavaliers with four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes.

This was Stewart's first game back in action after serving his seven-game suspension. He reprised his role as the backup center, pushing Paul Reed completely out of the rotation. Across 49 regular-season appearances, Stewart holds averages of 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 blocks.