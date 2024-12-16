Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Stewart won't start Monday's game against the Heat, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Jalen Duren (wrist) back in action, Stewart will shift to the bench. However, he could see extended time, as Tobias Harris (hand) is out, though Ausar Thompson replaced Harris in the starting lineup. As a reserve this season (23 games), Stewart has averaged 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game.

