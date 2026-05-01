Isaiah Stewart News: Scoreless in Game 6 victory

Stewart accumulated no counting stats across eight minutes during Friday's 93-79 victory over Orlando in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Stewart played himself out of the rotation, logging just eight minutes in the first half. Paul Reed took his place in the second half, contributing to the come-from-behind victory. Although Stewart blocked a career-high eight shots in Game 4, it's been a relatively quiet series thus far. Through six games, he has averaged 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 15.5 minutes per contest.