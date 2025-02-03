Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Scores 10 points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 9:53pm

Stewart notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to Atlanta.

Stewart scored double-digit points for the first time since late November, highlighting just what a struggle it has been for him to deliver viable production. With Jalen Duren playing the most consistent basketball of his young career, Stewart has been relegated to backup minutes. In 20.2 minutes per game, he is averaging just 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
