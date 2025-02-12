Isaiah Stewart News: Scores 14 points in blowout
Stewart accumulated 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 victory over the Bulls.
Stewart had arguably his best game in more than three months, making the most of what ended up being a favorable matchup. Despite the mammoth victory, Stewart still logged just 15 minutes, somewhat disappointing given what could have been. Jalen Duren has been a pillar of consistency over the past month, limiting Stewart to a backup role only.
