Isaiah Stewart News: Scores 14 points in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Stewart accumulated 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 victory over the Bulls.

Stewart had arguably his best game in more than three months, making the most of what ended up being a favorable matchup. Despite the mammoth victory, Stewart still logged just 15 minutes, somewhat disappointing given what could have been. Jalen Duren has been a pillar of consistency over the past month, limiting Stewart to a backup role only.

