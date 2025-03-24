Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Scores nine off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Stewart closed Sunday's 136-130 win over New Orleans with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 19 minutes.

Stewart has been limited in terms of workloads, but he's certainly made the most of his minutes. Over his last five outings, he's been a top-75 player in nine-category formats in just 18.7 minutes per game with averages of 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks on 78.3 percent shooting from the field.

