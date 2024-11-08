Isaiah Stewart News: Starting at center sans Duren

Stewart will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined, Stewart will make his first start of the season. It's been a rough start statically for Stewart, who's averaging 3.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.6 steals in 20.1 minutes per game off the bench this season. However, he's proven he can rack up stats quickly when handed an expanded role.