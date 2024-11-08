Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Starting at center sans Duren

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Stewart will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined, Stewart will make his first start of the season. It's been a rough start statically for Stewart, who's averaging 3.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.6 steals in 20.1 minutes per game off the bench this season. However, he's proven he can rack up stats quickly when handed an expanded role.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now