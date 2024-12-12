Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Starting sans Duren Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Stewart will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jalen Duren (wrist) sidelined, Stewart will pick up his third start of the season. In his previous two starts, the big man averaged 13.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 70.6 percent from the field across 33.0 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now