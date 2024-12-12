Isaiah Stewart News: Starting sans Duren Thursday

Stewart will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jalen Duren (wrist) sidelined, Stewart will pick up his third start of the season. In his previous two starts, the big man averaged 13.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 70.6 percent from the field across 33.0 minutes per contest.