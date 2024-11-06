Isaiah Stewart News: Starts second half Wednesday

Stewart ended with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Hornets.

Stewart started the second half after Jalen Duren exited the game after just eight minutes due to an ankle injury. If Duren happens to miss any time as a result of the injury, Stewart could find himself in the starting lineup. Although his overall skill set is somewhat limited, he would be someone to consider if you are looking for rebounds and blocks.