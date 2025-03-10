Isaiah Stewart News: Swats five shots Sunday

Stewart amassed five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 19 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Stewart matched his career-high mark of five blocks in just 19 minutes, a mark he's hit three times. Apart from a bump in defensive production, Stewart has been pretty quiet over his last 10 appearances. In that stretch, he has posted averages of 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 blocks in 18.7 minutes per contest.