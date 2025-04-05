Isaiah Stewart News: Thrives in spot start

Stewart amassed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Stewart returned from a two-game suspension, moving into the starting lineup after Jalen Duren was ruled out due to a leg injury. It was just his fourth time starting this season, and he certainly made the most of his opportunity. He matched his season high with 16 points while bringing his usual tenacity on the defensive end. As long as Duren is sidelined, Stewart should continue to play a sizeable role.