Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 2:50pm

Stewart (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

As expected, Stewart has been upgraded from probable to available. However, Jalen Duren (ankle) is cleared to return following a two-game absence, so Stewart will likely revert to a reserve role. In nine games off the bench this season, Stewart has averaged 3.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
