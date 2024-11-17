Isaiah Stewart News: Will start Sunday

Stewart will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

In his third start of the 2024-25 campaign, Stewart will replace Jalen Duren in the starting five. Stewart has played significant minutes while mainly coming off the bench this season, during which he has averaged 6.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 22.0 minutes per game in 14 regular-season appearances (two starts).