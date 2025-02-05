Isaiah Thomas News: Drops 34 points in G League loss

Thomas racked up 34 points (10-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes for the G League Salt Lake City Stars in Tuesday's 139-136 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Thomas has played at a high level since joining Salt Lake City, putting on a scoring clinic on a nightly basis for the Stars. The veteran guard is averaging 30.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 44 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.