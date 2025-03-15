Isaiah Thomas News: Inefficient in return

Thomas posted 30 points (9-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three steals and one rebound in 32 minutes during Friday's 138-130 win over the Texas Legends.

Thomas returned to action Friday after missing Salt Lake's previous contest due to personal reasons. Despite struggling with his two-point shot, Thomas still recorded a team-high 30 points in Friday's victory.