Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas News: Misses game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 9:05am

Thomas didn't play Friday for the G League Salt Lake City Stars against the San Diego Clippers for personal reasons.

Thomas has been a scoring machine for the Stars since exploding on the scene with a 40-point debut Jan. 28. However, he was unable to play in Friday's game against San Diego due to personal reasons. Salt Lake City was still able to win, with Elijah Harkless picking up the slack, scoring a game-high 37 points in the 137-127 win.

