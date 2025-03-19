Isaiah Thomas News: Productive in win
Thomas generated 27 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and one rebound across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Thomas stood out for his efficient three-point contribution to his side's comfortable victory. Thomas' 29.1 points per game represent the highest average on the squad and fifth-highest in the entire G League this season. He should remain a reliable shooter after achieving at least 25 points in each of his last nine starts.
Isaiah Thomas
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now