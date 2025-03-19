Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Thomas headshot

Isaiah Thomas News: Productive in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 2:54pm

Thomas generated 27 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and one rebound across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Thomas stood out for his efficient three-point contribution to his side's comfortable victory. Thomas' 29.1 points per game represent the highest average on the squad and fifth-highest in the entire G League this season. He should remain a reliable shooter after achieving at least 25 points in each of his last nine starts.

Isaiah Thomas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now