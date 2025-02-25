Isaiah Thomas News: Scores 28 in return

Thomas (personal) returned to action in Monday's 119-96 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with 28 points (8-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

Thomas has been a standout for the Stars, as you'd expect of someone with his experience. Through eight games, he's produced 28.5 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 4.0 three-pointers per game on 43.4 percent shooting from the field.