Wong (foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

After missing Monday's game against the Nets with a foot injury, Wong is likely to be available Wednesday for the Hornets' final game prior to the All-Star break. The 2023 second-rounder has averaged 5.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 11.9 minutes through his last nine appearances.