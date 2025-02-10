Isaiah Wong Injury: Questionable for Monday

Wong is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to right foot soreness.

Wong is nursing the injury after he played 24 minutes in Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Pistons, finishing with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal. The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball (ankle), Nick Smith (back) and Josh Green (calf) for that contest, but Ball has been cleared to play Monday, while Smith and Green are listed as questionable. Even if Wong gets the green light to suit up Monday, he might find himself out of the rotation if one or both of Smith and Green are active.