Isaiah Wong Injury: Ruled out Monday

Wong (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Wong had logged at least 15 minutes in his previous two outings off the bench, but he won't be available for this one. The second-year guard doesn't see enough minutes to be a reliable option in most fantasy formats, though, so his absence isn't expected to cause a huge impact. His next chance to play will come against the Magic on Wednesday in the Hornets' final game before the All-Star break.