Isaiah Wong headshot

Isaiah Wong News: Headed to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

The Hornets signed Wong to a two-way deal Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wong has been playing in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars since being waived by the Jazz in early October. He's seventh in the G-League averaging 24.1 points per game along with 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over 31.4 minutes. Wong's addition to the Hornets' roster gives Charlotte depth amid injuries to LaMelo Ball (calf), Tre Mann (back) Miles Bridges (knee).

Isaiah Wong
Charlotte Hornets
