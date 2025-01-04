Isaiah Wong News: Scores 20 points Friday

Wong finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 119-109 win over the Charge.

Wong was one of three Greensboro players who scored at least 20 points in this game, with Moussa Diabate and Jaylen Sims being the others. Wong had a decorated career at the college level, so he shouldn't have issues being a steady floor general in the G League as long as he remains healthy.