Isaiah Wong News: Sees 19 minutes in loss

Wong ended Wednesday's 104-83 loss to Brooklyn with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes.

Wong played a handful of extra minutes, something that could be a somewhat common theme given the fact the Hornets are dealing with both injuries and a lack of motivation to win games. Although playing time is unlikely to translate to meaningful production, Wong should at least get a chance to prove himself as the season progresses.