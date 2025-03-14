Isaih Moore News: Double-doubles off bench in win

Moore recorded 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

It was Moore's first double-double since the Feb. 21 win over the Mexico City Capitanes. After posting a team-high 10 boards off the bench Thursday, the 24-year-old is now averaging 7.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.5 minutes while shooting 65.3 percent from the floor across his last 10 contests (three starts).