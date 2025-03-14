Isaih Moore News: Double-doubles off bench in win
Moore recorded 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
It was Moore's first double-double since the Feb. 21 win over the Mexico City Capitanes. After posting a team-high 10 boards off the bench Thursday, the 24-year-old is now averaging 7.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.5 minutes while shooting 65.3 percent from the floor across his last 10 contests (three starts).
Isaih Moore
Free Agent
