Isaih Moore News: Double-doubles off bench Thursday

Moore delivered 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, five steals and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Moore was not as efficient as in his previous two games but made up for it with defensive output during the defeat. The five steals represented a season-high mark for him, and the 16 rebounds tied his previous best record from November when he was still playing for the Mexico City Capitanes. He also posted a double-double for the first time in 12 G League appearances in 2026. However, he has yet to start a game throughout that period.