Isaih Moore News: Efficient in G League win

Moore posted 27 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 141-138 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.

Moore was one of four Skyhawks players to score 20-plus points Saturday, and he finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind RayJ Dennis (43 points). Moore scored at least 20 points in two of the last three games of the G League regular season. Across 14 outings with College Park, he averaged 16.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 25.0 minutes per contest.