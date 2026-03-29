Isaih Moore News: Efficient in G League win
Moore posted 27 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 141-138 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.
Moore was one of four Skyhawks players to score 20-plus points Saturday, and he finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind RayJ Dennis (43 points). Moore scored at least 20 points in two of the last three games of the G League regular season. Across 14 outings with College Park, he averaged 16.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 25.0 minutes per contest.
Isaih Moore
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now