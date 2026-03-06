Isaih Moore News: Efficient off bench in victory

Moore tallied 26 points (12-13 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 140-121 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Moore was successful from the field and led his team's offense despite coming off the second unit in this game. Moore converted over 75.0 percent of his attempts for the fourth time in his last five outings, and he continued to pull his regular-season averages up to 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.