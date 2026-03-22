Isaih Moore headshot

Isaih Moore News: Impactful off bench in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 12:55pm

Moore notched 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists during 25 minutes in Saturday's 129-98 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Moore pounded the boards despite coming off the bench, and he also stood out for his usual accuracy from the field during Saturday's matchup. He has yet to start since joining the Skyhawks in late February, but he has now posted 16 rebounds twice while notching three double-doubles overall.

Isaih Moore
 Free Agent
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