Isaih Moore News: Impactful off bench in win

Moore notched 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists during 25 minutes in Saturday's 129-98 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Moore showed his ability on the boards despite being used off the second unit, and he also stood out for his usual accuracy from the field during Saturday's matchup. He has yet to start since joining the Skyhawks in late February, but he has now posted 16 rebounds twice while notching three double-doubles over that span.