Isaih Moore News: Tallies 22 rebounds in win

Moore logged 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes in Friday's 129-85 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Moore had a huge participation on both the offensive and defensive boards to achieve a career-best 22 total rebounds Friday. In addition, it was his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign as he had previously been limited to a minor role. The positive momentum could boost his chances of seeing consistent action in the future either as a center or forward.