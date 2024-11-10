Ishmael Lane News: Adds eight points off bench

Lane had eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 victory over the Cleveland Charge.

Lane saw his playing time take a hit after logging 26 minutes in his team's season opener Sunday, despite the fact that the Mad Ants elected to utilize only three players off the bench. Even so, The Northwestern State product is off to a decent start to the 2024-25 campaign, totaling 20 points, 13 rebounds, one steal and four blocks through two games.