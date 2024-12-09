Fantasy Basketball
Ishmael Lane headshot

Ishmael Lane News: Nabs double-double in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 6:08pm

Lane finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Monday's 115-108 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Lane racked up a double-double while tying the game-high mark in rebounds. The 27-year-old delivered his third double-double over his last four appearances, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor across 20.5 minutes per game.

Ishmael Lane
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
