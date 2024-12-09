Ishmael Lane News: Nabs double-double in G League loss

Lane finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Monday's 115-108 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Lane racked up a double-double while tying the game-high mark in rebounds. The 27-year-old delivered his third double-double over his last four appearances, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor across 20.5 minutes per game.