Ishmael Lane News: Pops for double-double

Lane produced 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 119-113 victory over the College Park Skyhawks.

Lane was efficient with his chances on the offensive end, drilling 56.3 percent of his attempts from the field. He turned in his best scoring night since Jan. 12 and secured a second consecutive double-double with the help of a strong effort on the boards.