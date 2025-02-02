Ithiel Horton News: Plays 25 minutes off bench
Horton notched three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Horton is averaging 12.9 minutes per game across 27 G League appearances this season. His 25 minutes were a season-high mark, and it was only the third time he's played over 20 this season, first since Nov. 23.
Ithiel Horton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now