Ithiel Horton News: Plays 25 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Horton notched three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Horton is averaging 12.9 minutes per game across 27 G League appearances this season. His 25 minutes were a season-high mark, and it was only the third time he's played over 20 this season, first since Nov. 23.

