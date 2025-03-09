Ithiel Horton News: Scores season-high 23 points

Horton managed 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-107 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Over his previous seven games, Horton totaled 12 points. Horton's 23 points Saturday was a season-high mark, and it was only the sixth time across 38 G Leagues appearances that he's scored in double figures.