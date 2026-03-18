Ivica Zubac Injury: Doesn't return Wednesday
Zubac (head) left Wednesday's 127-119 loss to Portland in the fourth quarter and did not return.
Zubac was struck in the face and was labeled questionable to return with a head contusion. The veteran center never retook the floor. He finished the contest with 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 23 minutes. Per Tony East of Forbes.com, Zubac said postgame that he did not have to enter concussion protocols, which is an encouraging sign. Zubac will have a few days to recover before Indiana faces San Antonio on Saturday.
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