Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Fails to return from head contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 9:09am

Zubac left Wednesday's 127-119 loss to Portland with 10:44 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a head contusion and didn't return. He finished with 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 23 minutes.

Zubac was struck in the face and was labeled questionable to return to the contest, but he remained on the bench the rest of the way. Per Tony East of Forbes.com, Zubac said after the game that he's not following concussion protocol, which is an encouraging sign. Zubac will have a few days to recover before Indiana returns to action Saturday in San Antonio.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
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