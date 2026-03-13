Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Zubac (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Zubac made his Pacers debut Thursday, posting eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during the 123-108 loss to the Suns. That was his first appearance since Feb. 2, and the veteran big man will likely be limited for the remainder of the campaign. It's surprising to see him even have a shot to suit up for the second night of Indiana's back-to-back set, but Zubac hardly ever misses time, appearing in at least 68 games in six straight seasons before 2025-26.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago