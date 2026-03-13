Ivica Zubac Injury: Iffy for Friday
Zubac (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Zubac made his Pacers debut Thursday, posting eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during the 123-108 loss to the Suns. That was his first appearance since Feb. 2, and the veteran big man will likely be limited for the remainder of the campaign. It's surprising to see him even have a shot to suit up for the second night of Indiana's back-to-back set, but Zubac hardly ever misses time, appearing in at least 68 games in six straight seasons before 2025-26.
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