Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 7:00pm

Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Zubac (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice and that it's going to be "a while" until he returns to game action, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Zubac was traded from Los Angeles to Indiana on Feb. 5 but has yet to make his Pacers debut due to a left ankle sprain. It appears likely that the 15-40 Pacers will give the big man ample time to ramp up, as they aren't expected to make a postseason push. In the meantime, Jay Huff and Micah Potter should continue to see significant minutes. Zubac should be considered week-to-week until Indiana offers an update on his progress.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
