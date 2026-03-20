Ivica Zubac Injury: Out for season

Zubac will miss the rest of the season with a fractured rib, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

This is a major blow to Indiana's frontcourt. Based on the timetable for healing, the Pacers didn't feel like Zubac would be 100 percent in time for the remaining games, and with nothing to play for, they have no incentive to rush him back. Since joining the Pacers, Zubac appeared in just five games with averages of 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 23.6 minutes per contest.