Ivica Zubac Injury: Out for season
Zubac will miss the rest of the season with a fractured rib, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
This is a major blow to Indiana's frontcourt. Based on the timetable for healing, the Pacers didn't feel like Zubac would be 100 percent in time for the remaining games, and with nothing to play for, they have no incentive to rush him back. Since joining the Pacers, Zubac appeared in just five games with averages of 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 23.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 173 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 173 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 137 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivica Zubac See More